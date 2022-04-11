Yechury rejects allegations of double standards on Kerala rail project

CPI(M) chief Yechury defends Kerala rail project

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 11 2022, 23:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2022, 23:10 ist
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. Credit: PTI File Photo

Maintaining that the proposed semi-high-speed rail project is essential for Kerala’s development, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that there is no point in the comparison between the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project and the proposed semi-high-speed project in Kerala.

Also Read | Pinarayi Vijayan defends rail project as Opposition raises questions

Yechury told reporters on Monday that the CPI(M) opposed the Mumbai-Ahmedabad project due to the terms of land acquisition, while details of the Kerala rail project were yet to be finalised. He also added, “CPI(M) is determined to develop Kerala and the rail project is essential for that.”

The CPI(M) was widely accused of double-standard as it opposed the Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail project.

Sitaram Yechury
Kerala
CPI(M)
Indian Politics

