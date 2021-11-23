Yet another low area pressure in Bay of Bengal to bring more rains to TN

After a brief lull, this metropolis and neighbouring districts are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall for three days beginning November 25 under the influence of a Low Pressure Area in the Bay of Bengal which is likely to form by November 24 morning.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast on Tuesday that Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and delta districts of Tamil Nadu will receive heavy rains on November 24, while Tamil Nadu will experience moderate rains.

However, from November 25 to 27, thunderstorms with heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | Four houses collapse in Tamil Nadu's Salem as rains continue to batter

It also said thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai and delta districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area in Puducherry on November 26 and 27.

Chennai and rest of Tamil Nadu have been experiencing heavy rains intermittently since the beginning of November after the north-east monsoon (NEM) picked up momentum in the state.

“Monday’s cyclonic circulation over Southeast Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood now lies over central parts of South Bay of Bengal and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a Low- Pressure Area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours,” the IMD said.

As the IMD predicted heavy rainfall from Thursday, Chief Minister M K Stalin has called for a meeting of district collectors on Wednesday to discuss the preventive measures. Independent weather blogger Pradeep John said the city would receive heavy rainfall for over three days.

“Unlike the previous spells this season, the rains which are going to happen in North TN coast including Chennai from this weekend is not going to be a one day affair, constant 4-5 days of rains are expected with breaks, with a locked system,” he said.

Check out latest DH videos here