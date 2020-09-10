Yet another medical aspirant in Tamil Nadu kills self over NEET

In the second such incident in a month, a 19-year-old student who was preparing to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to get into a medical college has killed himself due to fear of not clearing the exam this year.

Vignesh, who was preparing to write the NEET for the second time this year after the marks he scored last year were not enough for him to pursue his dream, took his life by jumping into a well in his village in Ariyalur district on Wednesday. The NEET exam is scheduled to be held on September 13.

The incident led to an uproar in Tamil Nadu with political parties demanding that NEET be dispensed with permanently as it was taking the lives of several medical aspirants, especially those from rural areas.

People from various places joined the villagers on Thursday to protest against the NEET and raised slogans against the exam that has claimed the second life in just a month— a 19-year-old from Coimbatore had killed herself last month for the fearing of writing the exam.

Police said that Vignesh had completed his plus-2 last year and appeared for the NEET but he was eligible only to get a seat in a private medical college.

He decided to prepare for a year and appear for the NEET this year but took the extreme step due to fear of writing the exam.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced a solatium of Rs 7 lakh to Vignesh’s family and declared that a family member will be awarded a government job in line with their educational qualification.

The PMK, a party that wields much influence in northern Tamil Nadu, has announced Rs 10 lakh as relief to the student’s family.

Prince Gajendra Babu, activist and general secretary of State Platform for Common School System (SPCSS –Tamil Nadu), questioned the state government’s silence on the issue.

“The Tamil Nadu Assembly passed two Bills seeking exemption for NEET. The Centre rejected the bills but gave no reason. The state government should have moved the court seeking the reason which could have given more clarity. The Chief Minister still stays he is against the NEET, but the reality is the exam stays,” he told DH.

The NEET is an emotive issue in Tamil Nadu and two young students— S Anitha and S Prathiba— ended their lives in 2017 and 2018 respectively after they failed to clear the NEET despite scoring distinction in their plus-two exams. Anitha also belonged to Ariyalur district.

Vignesh’s suicide comes close on the heels of Tamil Nadu registering a 12.4% dip in the number of students applying for the entrance exam this year when compared to the last academic year.

According to details released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), only 1,17,990 students from Tamil Nadu applied to appear for the exams, originally scheduled in May but will now be held on September 13 due to Covid-19 restrictions, as against last year’s number of 1,34,714.