Young-age love blossoms into marriage at old age home

A save-the-date campaign for a marriage of special sorts is doing rounds in Kerala these days.

It's special not just because the couple are in their mid-60s, but it also marks the first wedding between two inmates of a government-run old-age home in the state.

It was hardly two months ago that Kochaniyan (66) reached the old-age home at Ramavarmapuram in Thrissur district in central Kerala.

Among the 80-odd inmates there, he found 65-year-old Krishnammalu Amma, who was his ex-boss's wife.

Krishnammalu's husband was running a catering service and Kochaniyan used to work as his assistant.

After her husband's death 15 years ago, Krishnammalu took shelter at a home for destitute and later came to this old age home about two years ago— she had no children or any close relatives to take care of her.

Kochaniyan, who was staying away from his family, also left for Wayanad after Krishnammalu's husband's death and was staying at a shelter home there.

After meeting again after nearly two decades, the couple shared the crush they had for each other.

Some of their fellow residents informed this to the old age home authorities.

Incidentally, the Kerala social justice department recently decided to encourage marriages between residents of old age homes.

"Most aged people would wish to have support. Hence we took a decision to support the marriage of inmates of old age homes," Kerala Social Justice department secretary Biju Probahakar told DH.

Superintendent of the old-age home Jayakumar said that arrangement for the marriage of Kochaniyan and Krishnammalu at the old-age home premises on December 30 is progressing.

"Since it is the first such marriage between the couple of an old age home in Kerala, we plan to make it a celebration," he said.

John Daniel, a member of the Thrissur Corporation, who is also initiating in the wedding of the couple, have made the save-the-date post on the social media. He also expresses hope that this couple could be an inspiration for many more inmates in old age homes in the state to reveal their love.

A special room for the couple is being prepared at the old-age home.

Already three couples, who were married earlier, are staying at the old age home. The Kerala government also has plans for separate old age homes for couples.