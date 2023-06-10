Suicide attempt in Hyderabad airport after lovers' spat

Young woman attempts suicide at Hyderabad airport after argument with boyfriend

An argument occurred between the woman, who was travelling to her hometown Bengaluru, and her boyfriend while waiting on departure ramp at about 11 PM on Friday

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jun 10 2023, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2023, 21:52 ist
Credit: PTI File Photo

A young woman passenger allegedly attempted to commit suicide at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport here by trying to jump down from a departure ramp railing after an argument broke out with her boyfriend, police said on Saturday.

An argument occurred between the woman, who was travelling to her hometown Bengaluru, and her boyfriend while waiting on departure ramp at about 11 PM on Friday, they said.

After some time, she got upset and attempted to kill herself by jumping down from the departure ramp railing. A paid porter saw this and rescued her, police said.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and enquired about the matter. They gave counselling to both of them and let the woman go separately on her request.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Hyderabad
India News
Telangana

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'

Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'

Messi in Beijing for friendly before Miami move

Messi in Beijing for friendly before Miami move

One giant rubber duck in Hong Kong harbour deflates

One giant rubber duck in Hong Kong harbour deflates

Chhattisgarh: Class 10, 12 toppers go on chopper ride

Chhattisgarh: Class 10, 12 toppers go on chopper ride

NDTV announces 'higher than industry average' hikes

NDTV announces 'higher than industry average' hikes

How could AI destroy humanity?

How could AI destroy humanity?

Navy shows prowess amid China's Indian Ocean forays

Navy shows prowess amid China's Indian Ocean forays

Road accident death rate drops in Kerala due to AI cams

Road accident death rate drops in Kerala due to AI cams

 