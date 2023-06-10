Young woman attempts suicide at Hyderabad airport after argument with boyfriend

A young woman passenger allegedly attempted to commit suicide at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport here by trying to jump down from a departure ramp railing after an argument broke out with her boyfriend, police said on Saturday.
An argument occurred between the woman, who was travelling to her hometown Bengaluru, and her boyfriend while waiting on departure ramp at about 11 PM on Friday, they said.
After some time, she got upset and attempted to kill herself by jumping down from the departure ramp railing. A paid porter saw this and rescued her, police said.
Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and enquired about the matter. They gave counselling to both of them and let the woman go separately on her request.
