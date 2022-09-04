Youngest Mayor and MLA get married in Kerala

Youngest mayor in the country, youngest Kerala MLA tie nuptial knot

The two have been working together in CPM over the last several years and their families fixed their marriage in February

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 04 2022, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2022, 19:57 ist
Youngest mayor in the country, youngest Kerala MLA get married. Credit: Special arrangement

Thiruvananthapuram city mayor Arya Rajendran and Kerala CPM MLA K M Sachindev got married at a simple ceremony organised by the CPM on Sunday.

While Arya is the youngest mayor in the country, Sachindev is the youngest MLA in Kerala. The two have been working together in the party over the last several years and their families fixed their marriage in February.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, other senior CPM leaders, and close relatives of  Arya and Sachindev were present at the ceremony. The couple had urged that anyone wishing to give presents to them may contribute to any charity activities.

Rajendran is a native of Thiruvananthapuram and Sachindev is from Kozhikode. Rajendran was doing her degree course when she became mayor in 2020 at the age of 21. Sachindev, who is 28, is an English literature graduate and completed his LLB.

India News
Kerala
CPM

