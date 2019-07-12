Youth attacked for posting pictures of having beef soup

Consuming beef soup and posting a picture on Facebook landed a 24-year-old man in Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu in a hospital with injuries after he was attacked by a group of four men for his choice of food.

The man, identified as Mohammad Faizan, is a native of Poravachery village in the district and runs a photocopy shop to eke out a living.

Faizan had on July 9 posted a picture of him consuming beef soup on his personal Facebook account. His actions enraged a few people who barged into his house and attacked him mercilessly. An injured Faizan is now recuperating at the Nagapattinam district hospital.

Two days after the picture was posted with the caption that the soup was relishing, the group of four men entered Faizan’s house forcefully on Thursday night and attacked him, police said, adding that all four have been arrested.

Sources in the district police said N. Dinesh Kumar (28), R Agathian (29) A Ganesh Kumar (27) and M Mohankumar (28) — were arrested. The four had picked up an argument with Faizan on how he can post such kind of pictures leading to injuries on his face.

The sources also added that Dinesh Kumar was a member of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and a local level office bearer. Eyewitnesses said the youth was attacked with a wooden log and iron rod forcing his relatives to demand action against Faizan’s attackers.

They said a case has been registered against the accused under 153(A) promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, 307 (attempt to murder), 506(ii) (criminal intimidation), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 294 (b) (uttering obscene words in public place) under the IPC.

While incidents like this are common in parts of north India, this is probably the first incident in recent memory that a man has been beaten up for consuming food of his choice in Tamil Nadu.