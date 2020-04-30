Youth booked for fake message of COVID-19 data leak

Youth booked for fake message of coronavirus data leak in Kasargod

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 30 2020, 20:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2020, 20:35 ist
Representative image/iStock images

The police booked two persons in Kerala on charges of spreading fake messages on social media alleging that details of coronavirus patients in Kasargod were leaked out and the high curing rate in Kerala was a gimmick of the government.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the allegations were spread with political interests.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Imad of Pallikara in Kasargod spread a social media message claiming that he was a coronavirus survivor and someone contacted him as well as around ten other COVID-19 survivors and sought personal information.

It was found that no one by that name was under treatment in Kasargod. A case was registered against him for unleashing the baseless allegation that details of COVID-19 patients were leaked.

Another youth in Kannur district, identified as Ajanaz, was booked for spreading a fake message that the high number of COVID-19 patients recovering in Kerala was a gimmick of the government.

Meanwhile, a probe by an ADGP into allegations of a Bangalore-based agency contacting some accused was still continuing.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Kerala
Kasargod
Pinarayi Vijayan
Social media
kannur

What's Brewing

Young professionals to lead immediate travel: Survey

Young professionals to lead immediate travel: Survey

'Will know if COVID-19 vaccine works in June or July'

'Will know if COVID-19 vaccine works in June or July'

'Failed lockdown lifting may cost govt its credibility'

'Failed lockdown lifting may cost govt its credibility'

Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in water

Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in water

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

 