Youth Congress workers protest against Kerala CM inside flight, detained

Two Youth Congress workers chanted slogans against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a flight he was on, for his alleged involvement in the gold and currency smuggling case.

According to sources, the two were sloganeering against the Chief Minister inside a flight from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram. As the flight reached Thiruvananthapuram, the two shouted slogans against the Chief Minister, and the Left Democratic Front Convenor E P Jayarajan, who was also in the aircraft, pushed the two aside.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Kerala CM faces protest inside the @IndiGo6E flight on his way to Thiruvananthapuram from kannur today by youth congress leaders in connection with kerala #goldsmugglingcase pic.twitter.com/NIrMaNWZ4g — Ashoke Raj (@Ashoke_Raj) June 13, 2022

Youth Congress district secretary Naveen Kumar and a block president Fardeen Majeed were learnt to have staged the protest inside the flight. The two were later detained by security personnel.

Airport sources said the incident should be considered as a serious breach of aviation safety. A case would be registered against the two, based on any complaint from the airline, airport officials or any passenger.

Jayarajan told reporters that only terrorist outfits used to stage such protests inside flights. He said the two who had staged the protest were inebriated. Jayarajan also alleged that the Congress was trying to unleash unrest in Kerala, owing to their frustration over good governance of the Left-front government.

There have been widespread protests across Kerala against the Chief Minister by the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party over the last several days. Even as security cover for Pinarayi was increased, the protesters managed to wave black flags at him on Monday in his home district Kannur, too.

As resentment grew over police restrictions against wearing black masks at functions attended by Pinarayi, the Chief Minister said on Monday that no such restrictions were imposed.

The Congress and BJP outfits staged protests against the restriction by wearing black masks and dresses across the state. It was reported that one of the airplane protestors was wearing black while sloganeering against the CM.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the UAE consulate smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh had filed with the Kerala High Court, and alleged that the Chief Minister and his family were involved in undesirable activities in nexus with some Thiruvananthapuram UAE consulate officials.

Suresh also alleged that the recent conspiracy case registered against her was part of a strategy by some senior police officers, and urged the court to quash the case.

Suresh had rocked people across Kerala when she alleged in a statement, recently given in court, that the Chief Minister and his family were involved in the UAE gold and currency smuggling case.