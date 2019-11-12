Youth dies after inhaling toxic fumes in Chennai

A 25-year-old youth died on Tuesday morning after inhaling toxic fumes from a septic tank at a shopping mall here. The youth, Arun Kumar, entered the septic tank to save his brother who fainted inside the tank due to the poisonous gases.

Though Arun Kumar died, doctors were able to revive his 20-year-old brother, Ranjith Kumar. The incident took place at Express Avenue mall in the early hours of Tuesday when a group of five people arrived to clean the septic tank.

Ranjith Kumar, who was the first to enter the tank, fainted inside it which prompted his brother Arun Kumar to jump and save his brother. However, Arun Kumar died after inhaling poisonous gases. The initial probe has revealed that a contractor had illegally hired the youth for the job as manual scavenging is outlawed.

Deaths due to inhaling of poisonous gases inside the septic tank is a major issue in Tamil Nadu – more than 140 people have died in the past five years after inhaling toxic fumes inside such tanks.