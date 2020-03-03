Youth ends life in Kerala allegedly due to delay in flood assistance

A youth ended life at Wayanad in North Kerala allegedly owing to delay in getting assistance for damages caused to his house in flood.

According to local sources, Sanal Kumar (42) of Mepadi in Wayanad was found hanging in a makeshift shed where he was staying. His house was fully damaged in the natural calamities in August 2019. His relatives alleged that he did not receive even the initial assistance of Rs. 10,000 announced by the state government.

Meanwhile, district collector Adeela Abdullah said that Rs 10,000 initial assistance and Rs 1 lakh compensation was sanctioned to Sanal and the amount was even debited from government accounts. "But owing to technical issues with the zero-balance bank account of Sanal the amount was not credited to his account. Many such persons faced such a technical issues and they got it rectified by approaching the officials concerned, she said.