Youth falls to death in Chennai while celebrating release of 'Thunivu'

  Jan 11 2023
A 19-year-old youth, who was celebrating the release of Tamil film star Ajith Kumar's movie 'Thunivu' from the top of a tanker lorry near Rohini theater, Chennai fell to death on Wednesday.

The youth, identified as Bharath Kumar, had climbed atop a tanker lorry along with several of his friends and were celebrating the release of the movie, Thunivu of Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar. The crowd was dancing and singing and several had climbed on top of many tanker lorries and other vehicles that were parked on the Poonamalle highway road.

While dancing atop a tanker lorry along with friends, Bharath lost his balance and fell down. His friends and others took him to a local hospital but he breathed his last after some time.

Thunivu of Ajith Kumar and 'Viras'u of Vijay was released Wednesday to packed audiences and the police had earlier lathi-charged the fans after scuffles at theatres.

The movie Thunivu released at 1 a.m. on Wednesday in several theaters across the country and abroad and it has become a rage among fans. Tamil industry sources told IANS that the movie is booked full till Sunday.

With Tamil Nadu's largest festival Pongal around the corner, the release of the movies of two superstars of the Tamil film industry has evoked much interest in the industry.

