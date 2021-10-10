Youth goes on stealing spree at Thiruvananthapuram railway station

Youth goes on stealing spree at railway parking ground

The incident that happened on Saturday night came to light on Sunday morning after vehicles' owners who came to take the vehicles noticed the damage

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 10 2021, 20:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2021, 20:07 ist

A youth went on a stealing spree at the parking ground of Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station by breaking the windscreen of 19 cars.

Police suspect that the youth committed the act under the influence of liquor or drugs. The accused, identified as Abraham, 18, a native of the city. He told the police that he damaged the valuables like sun glasses and mobile phone accessories taken from the vehicles.

The incident that happened on Saturday night came to light on Sunday morning after vehicles' owners who came to take the vehicles noticed the damage. The accused was identified with the help of CCTV video footage and was subsequently nabbed. He could be seen breaking the windscreens using large stones. The staff at the parking ground said that they were unaware of the incident.

The vehicle owners have raised protests against the parking ground authorities alleging that no security was being provided to the vehicles.

