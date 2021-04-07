Youth League worker killed in post-poll clash in Kerala's Kannur

A 22-year-old Youth League activist, who was seriously injured in a post-poll clash between workers of the CPI(M) and the IUML in Koothuparamba constituency, died in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The clash broke out in the Paral area around 8 pm on Tuesday over allegations of bogus voting, they said.

The Youth League worker, Mansur, had suffered injuries to his leg and was rushed to a private hospital in Kozhikode. He succumbed to the injuries, police said.

The Youth League is the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key ally of the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

Mansur's brother, a UDF poll agent, was also injured in the clash, police said.

The IUML has alleged that a group of CPI(M) workers hurled bombs at them before attacking the two with sharp weapons.

Koothuparamba assembly constituency in the northern Kerala district of Kannur witnessed a fierce contest between K P Mohanan of the Lok Janatantrik Dal, a partner of the ruling CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Pottankandy Abdullah of the IUML.