Youth outfits up in arms against Kerala government's decision on retirement age

Pro-left youth outfits have also opposed the Kerala left-front government's decision to fix the retirement age of state public sector undertakings at 60.

While CPM's youth outfit Democratic Youth Federation of India demanded the government to withdraw the order, CPI's youth outfit All India Youth Federation already announced a stir against the decision.

Youth Congress staged a demonstration in front of the government secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday against the order.

The state government decided to bring in uniform retirement age of 60 for around 120 state public sector undertakings. The youth outfits expressed concern that the decision would affect the fresh employment opportunity of many.

The retirement age in state government services is still 56 only.