Youth starts minor fire in train in Kerala

Triggering panic, a youth set a minor fire in a train at Kozhikode on Monday.

The youth, hailing from Maharashtra, was suspected to be mentally unstable.

Since the state has recently witnessed two incidents of fire in trains, the fresh incident triggered much panic. Moreover, the fire took place near Elathur in Kozhikode where there was another train fire incident reported in April.

The fresh incident took place in the Kannur-Ernakulam intercity express train on Monday afternoon. The youth, aged around 20, tore a 'no-smoking' sticker in an unreserved compartment and set fire to it. Some passengers immediately put out the fire and alerted the police.

Police sources said that his family has reported that he was mentally unstable. His whereabouts were being verified in detail.

In a suspected terror attack, a Delhi native set fire in a moving train at Kozhikode on April 2 that killed three persons, while a vacant coach was set fire by a person hailing from West Bengal on June 1 at Kannur railway station.