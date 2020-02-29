Youths make pro-Pakistan statements to get overnight fame: Minister on Amulya Leona's slogan

Reacting to Amulya Leona's pro-Pakistan slogan during the agitation against Citizenship Amendment Act in Bengaluru recently, Agriculture Minister BC Patil said that youths are making such statements with the sole intention of becoming famous overnight.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of UAHS 5th convocation, here on Saturday, he said "It seems youths are resorting to such method to become popular overnight across the country. But this is not a healthy trend. Those who raise slogans in favour of Pakistan despite being citizen of India can't be termed as patriots. If any citizen of Pakistan had raised slogan in favour of India, such people would have been killed immediately. But India is not such a notorious country".

Slamming former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's remarks that BJP-led government has not waived off crop loans, he said, "The JD(S) leader is known for making false statements and there is a huge gap between his words and actions. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has promised that he would take all steps to ensure that not a single farmer faces injustice."