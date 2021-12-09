YouTuber arrested over ‘Is Tamil Nadu turning into Kashmir?’ comment

YouTuber arrested over likening TN to Kashmir

ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  Dec 09 2021, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 22:40 ist
Controversial YouTuber Maridhas was on Thursday arrested by the Madurai Police for his tweet about whether Tamil Nadu was “turning into another Kashmir” under the DMK rule. 

In a tweet, which was deleted later, Maridhas, who supports the BJP and opposes the DMK, said anything is possible in a place where people are encouraged to do “anything against the nation.” He also questioned whether the state was turning into another Kashmir. 

Police said Maridhas was booked under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505(2) (making statements with intent to cause public mischief, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) of the Indian Penal Code. 

Maridhas posted the tweet in the backdrop of the helicopter crash in Coonoor that killed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other army officers and personnel on Wednesday. 

BJP chief K Annamalai condemned Maridhas’ arrest and accused the DMK of stifling free speech.

