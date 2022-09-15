YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar sentenced to six months jail in contempt case

Whistleblower and popular political commentator 'Savukku' Shankar on Thursday was sentenced to six months imprisonment in a contempt case initiated suo motu by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court for his comments against the higher judiciary.

