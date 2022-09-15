YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar sentenced to 6 months jail

YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar sentenced to six months jail in contempt case

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 15 2022, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 18:14 ist
Youtuber 'Savukku' Shankar. Credit: IANS File Photo

Whistleblower and popular political commentator 'Savukku' Shankar on Thursday was sentenced to six months imprisonment in a contempt case initiated suo motu by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court for his comments against the higher judiciary.

More to follow...

India News
Madras High Court
Tamil Nadu

