YS Sharmila detained during protest at TSPSC office in Hyderabad

YS Sharmila detained during protest in Hyderabad

Women police personnel lifted Sharmila and shifted her to a waiting police vehicle.

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 31 2023, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 14:29 ist
Earlier, the YSRTP leader alleged that only small fish were arrested in the paper leak case while the powerful ones were roaming freely. She demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Credit: PTI Photo

Police detained YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y.S. Sharmila and other party leaders and workers when they tried to lay siege to the office of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) in Hyderabad on Friday.

Tension prevailed at the TSPSC office as Sharmila along with her supporters reached there to stage a protest over the TSPSC exam paper leak.

Police stopped the protesters and asked them to disperse. Sharmila took exception to the action by the police and tried to go ahead with the planned protest. This led to commotion as both sides tried to push each other.

Read | Telangana is 'Afghanistan of India and KCR its Taliban': Sharmila on being detained amid padayatra

Women police personnel bodily lifted Sharmila and shifted her to a waiting police vehicle. Other protesters were also detained by the police. She was later taken to a police station.

Earlier, the YSRTP leader alleged that only small fish were arrested in the paper leak case while the powerful ones were roaming freely. She demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sharmila slammed the state government for not allowing her to stage a protest in a peaceful and democratic manner. She said whenever she is trying to protest, police are placing her under house arrest.

She alleged that hundreds of policemen were deployed around her house. "They have also issued a lookout notice for me. Am I a criminal," she asked.

