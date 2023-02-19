YS Sharmila taken into preventive custody over remarks against BRS MLA

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president Y S Sharmila was on Sunday taken into preventive custody in Mahabubabad district in connection with a case booked against her for making alleged derogatory remarks against the BRS MLA Banoth Shankar Naik.

Based on a complaint by a local BRS leader a case was registered against Sharmila under relevant sections of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said.

The complainant accused Sharmila of 'insulting' the legislator belonging to ST community, through her comments during her ongoing state-wide padayatra 'Praja Prasthanam' in Mahabubabad district on Saturday.

Police said they have cancelled permission for the foot march citing law and order situation, as her statement triggered protests by BRS partymen, demanding action against Sharmila.

"We have taken her into preventive custody and for her own safety she is being shifted to Hyderabad," a senior police official told PTI.

The padayatra of Sharmila, daughter of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, and sister of current AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, has currently covered over 3,800 km and will complete 4,111 kms when it reaches Palair in Khammam district.

A massive public meeting is scheduled to be held on March 5 in Palair, where the padayatra is set to conclude on a high note. The padayatra began on October 20, 2021 from Chevella.