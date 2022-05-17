YSR Cong announces candidates for RS polls in Andhra

YSR Congress announces candidates for RS polls in AP

Given its strength of 151 MLAs, the YSRC is in a comfortable position to bag all four seats

PTI
PTI,
  • May 17 2022, 18:31 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 18:48 ist
Election, if required, will be held on June 10. Credit: AFP File Photo

The ruling YSR Congress on Tuesday announced four candidates, including two from neighbouring Telangana, for as many Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh, biennial election for which is slated for June 10.

YSRC president and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's lawyer S Niranjan Reddy and BC Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah, both hailing from Telangana, have been chosen for Rajya Sabha seats ignoring the local party leaders from the state.

While incumbent MP V Vijayasai Reddy, who is due to retire upon completion of his first term next month, has been re-nominated, former TDP MLA Beeda Masthan Rao has also been chosen for the fourth seat. Nomination process for the four Rajya Sabha seats from AP will begin on May 24 with the issue of notification and the last date for filing papers is May 31.

Election, if required, will be held on June 10. Given its strength of 151 MLAs, the YSRC is in a comfortable position to bag all four seats. Its strength in the Council of States will swell to 9 (out of 11) after the biennial election.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

YSR Congress
India News
Andhra Pradesh

What's Brewing

The women taking over India's electric vehicle drive

The women taking over India's electric vehicle drive

DH Radio | Weekend cycling: Pedaling out of Bengaluru

DH Radio | Weekend cycling: Pedaling out of Bengaluru

Court sealed 'wazukhana' at Gyanvapi Mosque after ‘Shivling’ was discovered: Lawyer Vishnu Jain

Court sealed 'wazukhana' at Gyanvapi Mosque after ‘Shivling’ was discovered: Lawyer Vishnu Jain

Seafood restaurants now serving climate change

Seafood restaurants now serving climate change

Women tourists and toilets

Women tourists and toilets

DH Toon | Inflation: Is anybody there at Finance dept?

DH Toon | Inflation: Is anybody there at Finance dept?

This govt school gives pvt-like facilities, minus fees

This govt school gives pvt-like facilities, minus fees

Russia to revive Soviet-era Moskvich after Renault exit

Russia to revive Soviet-era Moskvich after Renault exit

Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars

Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars

 