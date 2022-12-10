YSR Congress Party's Twitter account hacked

YSR Congress Party's Twitter account hacked

Earlier on October 1, the official Twitter account of Telugu Desam Party was also hacked

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • Dec 10 2022, 12:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2022, 12:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

YSR Congress Party's official Twitter handle was hacked and defaced on Saturday.

The hackers filled the images with Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) pictures that are non-fungible tokens (NFTs) used for trading in the cryptocurrency market. Confirming that the website has been hacked, Andhra Pradesh Chief Digital Director Devendra Reddy Gurrampati said they are resolving the issue with Twitter officials.

"We have complained to Twitter and they are working on that. It is expected to be resolved soon," he told PTI.

Earlier on October 1, the official Twitter account of Telugu Desam Party was also hacked.

