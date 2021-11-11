YSRCP declares candidates for Legislative Council polls

Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has announced its candidates for the November 29 elections to the three Legislative Council seats.

P. Vikrant, Ishaq and Govind Reddy are the candidates announced by the party on Wednesday night.

Advisor to the state government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy declared the names after their candidatures were cleared by Chief Minister and YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Former District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) chairman, Vikrant, is from north Andhra region and belongs to the Turpu Kapu sub-caste.

Ishaq's candidature was announced by the party as per an assurance given earlier to the minorities by the Chief Minister. He is a Market Yard Chairman in Nandyal in Kurnool district of Rayalaseema region.

The third candiate, D.C. Govind Reddy is a former MLC. He is from Badvel in the YSR Kadapa district, also in Rayalaseema.

Talking about the names of other canditates, the state government advisor said: "The party will also announce the names of 11 candidates for Legislative Council elections for local authorities' constituencies, in a day or two. Also, proper representation to various social groups will be given while finalizing the candidates."

He said 50 per cent of the candidates for elections to 14 Legislative Council seats from MLA quota and local authorities constituencies will be from backward classes, scheduled castes and minorities.

"In every election, YSRCP has given 50 per cent tickets to these communities. YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy will take a decision for the remaining 11 seats of the upper house in line with the same policy," he said.

Out of the 18 sitting members of the Council belonging to YSRCP, 11 are from Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Minorities.

The last date of filing nominations is November 16. The scrutiny of nominations will be taken up on November 17 while November 22 will be the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

Polling will be held on November 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The counting of votes will take place the same day.

Although, the term of the sitting MLCs expired on May 31, the elections could not be conducted due to the second wave of Covid-19.

Given the strength of YSRCP in the Assembly, the party is confident of winning the elections.

The YSRCP has 151 members in the 175-member Assembly.