YSRCP government presents Rs 2.56 lakh crore budget outlay for 2022-23

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendernath has presented the state budget 2022-23 with an outlay of Rs 2,56,256 crore, with welfare schemes receiving major allocations.

While the revenue expenditure was pegged at Rs 2,08,261 crore and capital expenditure at Rs 47,996 crores, the estimated revenue deficit is around Rs 17,036 crore and the fiscal deficit is around Rs 48, 724 crore.

The fiscal deficit would be around 3.64 per cent of the GSDP, whereas the revenue deficit works out to be about 1.27 per cent of GSDP.

The Children and Gender Budget was allocated Rs 4,322.86 crore, Rs 18,518 crore is given for the SC sub-plan, Rs 6,145 crore for ST sub-plan, Rs 29,143 core for BC sub-plan, Rs 3,661 crore for welfare of minorities and Rs 3,537 crore for Kapu community welfare.

School education is allocated Rs 27,706 crore, which is 12.52 per cent higher than the previous year's. Amma Vodi, a financial incentive scheme for mothers sending their children to schools, was allocated Rs 6,500 crore. Rs 3,500 crore is allocated for Mana Badi Nadu Nedu, the school infrastructure improvement programme.

For the Pedalandariki Illu (housing for all) Rs 4,791.69 crore was allocated.

The FM said that “in the last three years, we have set in motion changes through Navaratnalu and welfare schemes as mentioned in the YSRCP manifesto, working for social inclusion in order to make our State a leader in the Sustainable Development Goals.”

The 2022-23 budget has allocated Rs 48,802.71 crores for DBT schemes while it was Rs 39,615.98 crores in the previous year.

YSR Pension Kanuka got Rs 18,000.90 crores, YSR Rythu Bharosa Rs 3,900 crores, YSR Aasara Rs 6,400 crores, YSR Cheyuta Rs 4,235.95 crores, Jagananna Vidya Deevena Rs 2,500 crore, Jagananna Vasati Deevena Rs 2,083.32 crores, YSR - PM Fasal Bima Yojana Rs 1,802.04 crores and so on.



