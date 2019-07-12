YSRCP govt's maiden Budget: Focus on women, minorities

The State Budget was presented by Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Friday.

The Budget has allotted Rs 6,455 crore for the Amma Vodi scheme, which is a part of Jagan Mohan Reddy's 'Navaratna' welfare schemes, one of the YSR Congress Party’s nine major election promises.



An amount of Rs 15,000 per child per annum will be deposited in the accounts of mothers sending children to schools as per the Amma Vodi scheme. Students of government schools, tribal welfare schools and private intermediate colleges will be eligible, provided they come under the 'white' ration card.



The Budget has proposed Rs.1,077 crore for mid-day meals in schools.

The Budget has an allocation of Rs 41 crore for “promoting inter-caste marriages.”

Significant allocations were made for women, under the YSR Asara scheme, Rajendranath Reddy proposed to reimburse the entire outstanding bank loan amount as on April 11, 2019 of Rs. 27,168 crore, in four instalments, starting from next year.

The YSR Cheyutha (YSR Support) - which promised which will give Rs 75,000 to women over 45 years from the SC/ST/BC and other minority communities in the YSRCP manifesto - will be operational next year after the communities' Welfare Finance Corporations are revamped and the beneficiaries are identified.



The finance minister said that under the YSR Pension Kanuka scheme, the pension amount will be increased to Rs 3,000 and the age will be reduced to 60 from 65 years.



This is the maiden Andhra Pradesh Budget for Jagan Mohan Reddy, the state's chief minister and head of the YSRCP.