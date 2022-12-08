YSRCP leader sparks row with united 'Andhra Pradesh' remarks

Andhra Pradesh government adviser and key YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy sparked a controversy on Thursday, stating that their party's preferred policy still is a "united Andhra Pradesh."

"Even now our vote is for undivided Andhra Pradesh. We will advocate it on any platform," Sajjala told reporters in Amaravati.

The comments of Sajjala, YSRCP general secretary and a close confidante of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, attracted sharp reactions from Telangana leaders in Congress, BJP and TRS and also YS Sharmila of YSR Telangana Party.

“If there is a possibility of reunification, YSRCP will be the first to welcome it,” Sajjala told reporters, while referring to the cases in the courts challenging the 2014 bifurcation of Telugu land into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“We cannot go back in history… If the Supreme Court says the two states should be reunited, and the bifurcation issue should be revisited, what more could one ask for?”

The government advisor's comments came in reaction to former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar's comments reportedly questioning Jagan's commitment in extracting the rightful benefits to the state from the centre in connection with the 2014 division that saw Hyderabad go to Telangana among other perceived losses.

Sajjala maintained that injustice was meted out to Andhra Pradesh, referring to several unfulfilled bifurcation time assurances to the truncated state.

Pointing that the Congress, TDP and BJP have all favoured Telangana formation, Sajjala said that YSRCP is the only party which had steadfastly fought against the division.

“It is common knowledge that YSRCP would have come to power in the United state,” Sajjala said.

One of the first to react to Sajjala's comments was Jagan's sister Sharmila. In a facebook post, the YSRTP chief termed the remarks as illogical. “Telangana is a reality today because of the sacrifices of many people here. How can the separated states be reunited? Your focus should be on the development of your region, and fight for it. Do not attempt to hurt the Telangana self respect,” Sharmila said.

The TRS, Telangana BJP and Congress leaders have also stated Sajjala's comments as "absurd."