YSRCP MP angers Jagan but gets a pat from PM

Andhra Pradesh ruling party MP from Narsapuram constituency was allegedly admonished by the party chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy two days ago for criticizing imposition of English medium in government schools.

However, Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, was on cloud nine after the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi wished him and patted his back in the Parliament central hall on Thursday.

The friendly gesture of the PM, while he was on the way from Rajya Sabha to his chambers, might have gone unnoticed but the timing of the incident has become an interesting topic for discussion here in the state capital.

According to two more MPs from the state Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Adala Prabhakar Reddy the PM shook hands, patted and also said “How are you Raju Garu” much to the dismay of the Narsapuram MP.

Raju, speaking on the issue of lack of central assistance to the Telugu Academy, commented on the need for teaching in the mother tongue. The state government which has decided to implement the English medium from the coming academic year gave a blanket order to all the party functionaries not to criticize the move. Similarly, the party leaders were also directed not to meet central ministers without the knowledge of the party’s parliamentary party leader.

Even as the state of BJP has expressed to grow on its own in the state of Andhra Pradesh, it is believed that the state leadership is keenly observing the developments so that it could turn the events to its benefit. The BJP has already highlighted the 50% hike in the assistance given to Christians to complete their holy tour to Israel and increased emoluments to pastors, has taken up the issue of state Minister Kodali Nani’s unparliamentary comments on Tirumala temple.

Political analysts also pointed out the prominence given to YSRCP Rajya Sabha Member Vijay Sai Reddy during the time TDP has razed to the dust. TDP leaders have time and again reported the presence of Sai Reddy in the PM’s Peshi alleging that, Vijay Sai Reddy was instrumental in bringing YSRCP and BJP together against Naidu during the 2019 elections.