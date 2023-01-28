YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy appears before CBI in murder case

YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha MP from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh Avinash Reddy on Saturday appeared before the CBI officials here in connection with the murder of Vivekananda Reddy, younger brother of late Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy in 2019.

The probe agency had earlier summoned him on January 24 but the MP sought more time, following which the CBI has given him a new date of January 28.

Sources said he was called as witness in the case.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan flags off 165 vet ambulances

Avinash is cousin of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet in the murder case on October 26, 2021 and followed it up with a supplementary charge sheet on January 31, 2022.

Vivekananda Reddy was the brother of Rajasekhara Reddy and uncle of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Also Read | ‘Why should govt step in, let religious people handle’, Supreme Court junks Andhra plea against HC order on Ahobilam Mutt temple

He was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula, the constituency now represented by his nephew, on the night of March 15, 2019, weeks before the State assembly elections.

The Supreme Court in November transferred the high-profile murder trial of Vivekananda Reddy to a special court in Telangana, after taking note of allegations by the deceased's widow and daughter about influential people attempting to scuttle the trial in his home State.