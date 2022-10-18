YSRCP-mukt AP will be our agenda for next polls, proclaims Pawan Kalyan after Vizag incidents

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan proclaimed that his party would move forward for the 2024 assembly elections with the main agenda of freeing Andhra Pradesh from the YSRCP rule.

Kalyan, a hugely popular actor turned politician, accused the Jaganmohan Reddy government, and his party men of terrorizing people, pressuring the police machinery, and encouraging disturbances in the state, “while responsible administrators elsewhere strive to maintain peace, law and order.”

“YSRCP-mukt Andhra Pradesh will be our agenda in the next elections. YSRCP leaders, especially the loose-tongued, abusive ones, should note that we will fight relentlessly and make sure we dethrone you,” Kalyan said.

On Monday, Kalyan had to return to Amaravati-Mangalagiri, after the AP police confined him to a hotel room in Visakhapatnam for the last two days, disallowing him to conduct the JSP's planned public interaction programs like Janavaani.

“Unfortunately, the highly educated IPS and IAS officers are also saluting criminals here. My aim is to bring in a criminal-less politics,” Kalyan said addressing reporters in the JSP head office in Mangalagiri.

Kalyan said that his Uttarandhra tour was disrupted as “the YSRCP leaders feared that their large-scale land usurpations, and other such activities would be revealed.”

The port city, especially the airport and a posh hotel on the beach road where Kalyan stayed, witnessed turbulent scenes since Saturday. It began with a showdown between the ruling YSRCP leaders and the JSP activists who had gathered at the airport to accord a grand welcome to Kalyan. At that time, minister Roja RK and others were on their way to catch a flight after attending the YSRCP-backed Visakha-Garjana rally in the city earlier, in support of Jagan's three capitals plan. Kalyan's convoy was allegedly obstructed following the commotion.

“One IPS officer threatened me, while I merely asked if I had committed anything wrong. If the government can trouble me like this, one can imagine how a common man who questions is being treated in the state by the system. Police officers appear to have become helpless, and are acting at the behest of political leadership,” Kalyan said.

JSP said that over a hundred JSP activists were arrested by the police for allegedly pelting stones at the cars and other reasons. The police initially booked some of them under IPC Section 307 i.e. on attempt to murder charges. The provisions were changed after the court directions and many of them were released on bail.

The JSP chief said that the YSRCP plan was to provoke them and create a law and order problem.

“The YSRCP wants violence, but we are not that kind of people. The ruling party men resorting to violence was called freedom of expression but others cannot even protest?” Kalyan questioned.

Kalyan received support from the TDP, BJP, Left etc parties, who criticized the YSRCP for the turn of events and “targeting” of Kalyan in Vizag.

The JSP chief questioned the participation of ministers in Visakha Garjana protests, saying their duty is to deliver good governance.