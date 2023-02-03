YSRCP refutes phone tapping allegations of its Nellore MLA

YSRCP refutes phone tapping allegations of Nellore MLA

The MLA asked the party and government to disprove his charges, adding that he will complain about the matter to the Union home ministry

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Feb 03 2023, 01:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 01:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay

The ruling YSRCP has trashed the claims of the party rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy who said that his phone has been tapped by the ruling establishment in Andhra Pradesh.

AP government adviser and YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy had “decided to join the TDP and hence is making the frivolous allegations.”

On Wednesday, addressing a presser in Nellore, Kotamreddy announced his breaking ties with the YSRCP. He played an audio clip of a phone conversation with a friend which he claimed was tapped by the AP intelligence top cop, at the behest of YSRCP high command.

The MLA asked the party and government to disprove his charges, adding that he will complain about the matter to the Union home ministry.

Kotamreddy, who was among the aspirants for minister-ship in the Jaganmohan cabinet, also complained of his “ill-treatment” within the party for some time.

