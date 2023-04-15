YSRCP’s mega survey on government's governance covers 64 lakh households so far

A little more than a week after the ruling YSR Congress Party launched "Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu", a mega survey to elicit grassroots response on the State government’s governance, over 64 lakh households participated and 49 lakh missed calls were received till Saturday.

State Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, Tourism Minister R K Roja, Municipal Administration Minister Adimulapu Suresh and Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramama addressed a press conference at YSRCP’s central office in Tadepalli today.

"Till date, more than 64 lakh families have participated in this drive and over 49 lakh missed calls have already been received and this has been possible with a huge and motivated grassroots cadre of more than 7 lakh YSRCP workers who have been visiting their areas on a daily basis," Ramesh said.

He said the survey results will be displayed in every constituency and also at the state level on completion, adding that the trends so far indicate immense trust on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s good governance.

Likewise, Suresh observed that every town and village in the southern state is unanimously echoing ‘Maa Nammakam Nuvve Jagan’ (we believe in you Jagan), adding that this slogan was coined by the people.

According to Adimulapu Suresh, the people are satisfied with the Chief Minister's rule and that led to such a massive response in the survey.

"People are satisfied with the rule of CM Jagan who has already fulfilled more than 98 per cent of the promises made in 2019. What CM Jagan has done is the real development. He has made his entire investment on people which has put Andhra Pradesh on a fast-track of growth and prosperity," he said.

Similarly, Venkataramana asserted that people in the state are now assured of better governance based on non-discrimination and distribution of welfare schemes by the YSRCP government.

Meanwhile, Roja slammed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for demeaning the survey, challenging Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan to declare what they did for the poor?

The ruling party has installed a large screen at its central office to update the status of the survey on a real time basis.

The survery which commenced on April 7 will go on till April 20 across the State.