YSRCP suspect TDP's hand in portraying them anti-Hindu

The ruling YSR Congress party which has found itself in a series of alleged anti-Hindu acts suspects the hand of Telugu Desam Party in it only to get close to BJP.

The party says that the TDP is using social media to sow seeds of suspicion in the minds of Hindus. There are at least a dozen instances that forced state BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana to express anguish over the trend.

The BJP was not particularly happy over the introduction of English medium in government schools saying that it will benefit the evangelists to speed up conversion. "The replacement of face of Telugu Talli with that of Mother Mary in Bhavanipuram of Vijayawada was highly objectionable," Kanna said.

The recent demolition of a temple in Guntur with the help of bulldozers with Christian markings also created an uproar blaming Christian Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for the series of events.

The TDP has asked Jagan why he is not entering details in a register meant for non-hindus while entering Tirumala temple. "It is a known fact that Jagan is a Christian. He never said he is a Hindu," said TDP state chief Kala Venkat Rao.

"None of the allegations is true, including that of the Israel tour details on APSRTC bus tickets in Tirumala were printed by TDP government," said State Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao said.

The Minister says that Naidu who has already sent two of his MPs to BJP is waiting to join BJP fold. "Jagan has granted hereditary rights to priests and released Rs 234 cr for Hindu temples, the minister said.

The recent incidents of prayers by few evangelists at Annavaram temple and non-hindu employees in TTD and other famous temples in the state have further raised suspicion over the Jagan government in the state.