YSRTP chief Y S Sharmila allegedly slaps woman constable, detained

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y S Sharmila on Monday allegedly slapped a policewoman when cops tried to detain her outside her house in Hyderabad.

Sharmila allegedly slapped a policewoman and pushed a male police officer outside her residence at Lotus Pond in Jubilee Hills. Police detained and shifted her to Jubilee Hills police station.

Videos of the YSRTP leader arguing with the police personnel and manhandling them went viral on social media.

Though Sharmila slapping a woman constable was completely not visible in the video, the policewoman is seen holding her cheek.

#WATCH | Telangana Police detains YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila and shifts her to the local police station. She was detained after police officials received information about her visiting SIT office over the TSPSC question paper leak case pic.twitter.com/n6VaYgRarx — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

The incident occurred when police prevented Sharmila from leaving her house to meet the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam paper leak case. She wanted to know why she was being kept under house arrest and entered into an argument with the police officers. She sat on the road in front of her house as a mark of protest.

When the police personnel tried to detain her, she resisted their attempt. Subsequently, walking along the road, she vented her anger at the police by shouting at them and even manhandling a couple of them.

Sharmila alleged that there is no democracy in Telangana. She asked if she needed court permission even to speak on people's issues.

Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, said that Telangana Chief Minister KCR was afraid of the daughter of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.

The YSRTP leader said if KCR was sincere, he should order a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the paper leak.

Sharmila was arrested several times by the police in recent months for staging protests. On one occasion, police towed away her car with Sharmila sitting inside when she was heading to the chief minister's residence to stage a protest.