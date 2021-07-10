Zika virus cases in Kerala jumps to 14

Kerala has reported a total of 14 Zika virus cases.
"Our department is on high alert and monitoring the situation closely. For Covid-19, we've always tried to keep the number of cases below medical capacity. No one died in Kerala due to lack of oxygen supply," Veena George, Kerala Health Minister, said.
Correction | Total positive cases of Zika virus are 14* in state. Our dept is on high alert & monitoring the situation closely. For COVID, we've always tried to keep number of cases below medical capacity. No one died in Kerala due to lack of oxygen supply: Kerala Health Minister pic.twitter.com/pI2Prx7Fns
— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2021
More to follow...
