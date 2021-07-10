Zika virus cases in Kerala jumps to 14

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 10 2021, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 18:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Kerala has reported a total of 14 Zika virus cases.

"Our department is on high alert and monitoring the situation closely. For Covid-19, we've always tried to keep the number of cases below medical capacity. No one died in Kerala due to lack of oxygen supply," Veena George, Kerala Health Minister, said. 

More to follow...

Kerala
Zika virus

