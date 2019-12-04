Southern Railway gets first woman chief ops manager

Neenu Ittyerah is a Fulbright scholar and recipient of the Hubert Humphery fellowship in 2002

  Dec 04 2019
  • updated: Dec 04 2019, 01:25am ist
Neenu Ittyerah became the first woman to assume charge as the Principal Chief Operations Manager of the Southern Railway.

Ittyerah belongs to the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service Officer. She took charge as PCOM after the retirement of S. Anantharaman, according to a report in The Hindu.

She has also served as chairman of the Railway Recruitment Board in Thiruvanthapuram. She held other high ranking positions, including as divisional railway manager of the Madurai Division, in infrastructure planning, in freight operations and marketing and ticketing systems.

 

 

