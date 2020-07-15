Southern regions shine in CBSE Class 10 exams

CBSE’s southern regions – Trivandrum, Chennai and Bengaluru – came out with flying colours with maximum number of students clearing the Class 10 examinations, results of which were declared on Wednesday.

The pass percentage for Class 10 examinations witnessed a marginal increase as 91.46% of the 18.7 lakh students who took the exams cleared it.

The CBSE did not announce a merit list of toppers as the examination was disrupted due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Examination for two papers – Information and Communication Technology, and Computer Applications – were remaining as schools shut down mid-March.

In north-east Delhi, exams for another six papers cancelled due to riots in late February. The CBSE provided alternate assessment to declare results for those papers.

Of the 16 CBSE regions, Trivandrum topped the charts achieving a 99.28% pass percentage, followed by Chennai (98.95%) and Bengaluru (98.23%).

According to a CBSE statement, over 1.8 lakh students scored more than 90% marks, compared to 2.2 lakh last year. The number of students scoring more than 95% marks also dropped to 41,804 as against 57,256 last year.

Girls perform better than boys as 93.31% cleared the examinations. The pass percentage for boys was 90.14%. The performance of transgender students dipped sharply, as only 78.95% could clear the exams this year as against 94.74% last year.

As many as 94.5% of children with special needs passed the exams, a slight dip from last year's 96%.

The results were available on the cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in besides the Umang Mobile app. The CBSE also sent messages directly to students on their registered mobile numbers and email addresses.

The CBSE has decided to replace the term “Fail” by “Essential Repeat” on its website and all documents this year.