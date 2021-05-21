Southwest Monsoon arrives over Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The Southwest Monsoon has arrived over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday, an indication that it will soon reach the mainland.
"The Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some parts of South Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands, entire south Andaman Sea and some parts of north Andaman Sea today, the 21st May, 2021," the IMD said.
Last week, the IMD had said that the monsoon was likely to make an onset over Kerala on May 31, a day ahead of its normal schedule.
The development also marks the start of the four-month rainfall season.
The IMD has already predicted that the monsoon is expected to be normal this year.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Everest hopefuls 'camp' at home to avoid Covid-19
Global cactus traffickers are cleaning out the deserts
Is it necessary to mask up at home?
Revolutionaries and royalty showcased at the Carnavalet
HBD Mohanlal: Some rare & candid pictures of Laletan
Explained: What is ‘white fungus’?
It's confirmed — US doesn't want to buy Greenland
Four upcoming 'Lalettan' movies to look forward to
Royal Family lacks empathy: Prince Harry in new show
A village that sets example of how to break Covid chain