SP or Commandant can't be liable for every crime under his watch and control: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would be "an extreme and absurd extension of the principle of dereliction of duty" if a Superintendent of Police or Commandant of a security force is held responsible for a crime or omission or commission in the territory of his overall watch and control in absence of overwhelming materials establishing his guilt.

The top court set aside conviction and sentence of 10 years imposed on a BSF commandant, a Presidential medal awardee, for recovery of a few Jerrycans of Acetic Anhydride, a controlled substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act from Pakistani territory in fields owned by Indian civilians on Ferozepur border in Punjab.

A bench of Justices Krishna Murari and Ahsanuddin Amanullah came to the rescue of B S Hari, now 82-year-old, by directing payment of full retiral benefits from his superannuation till date within a period of 12 weeks, after noting that the punishment meted out to him was wholly unjustified and disproportionate as there was no direct evidence of his involvement in the case.

Read | SC sets aside Calcutta HC order of CBI probe in 'attack' on minister Nisith Pramanik's convoy

In its judgement, Justice Amanullah on behalf of the bench said, "We are quite conscious that in the armed forces of the Union, including the paramilitary forces, utmost discipline, unity of command et al are the sine qua non. That said, the doctrine of proportionality still holds the field."

The court noted, the search of the appellant’s house after the incident in 1995 did not result in the recovery of any incriminating documents or articles, which would obviously enure to his benefit.

It also pointed out that except one Subedar Didar Singh’s statement, there was no material against the appellant.

"Without other material(s) incriminating the appellant or pointing to his guilt, the statement of a single person alone, ought not to have, in this instance, resulted in his conviction," the bench said.

The court noted that the appellant has served the country for over 31 years without blame or blemish, and has received various awards, including a medal from the President of India. The appellant’s track record is otherwise unquestionable, it added.

"In the present instance, the subordinate personnel have been adjudged guilty, indicating their active involvement. Being the persons on the spot, it was their primary responsibility to ensure that no crimes/offences/questionable incidents took place on their watch," the bench said.

The court, however, added that it should not be construed that the appellant, being the Commandant, had no responsibility or duty to prevent such an incident, but to stretch it to the extent to label him an active partner or facilitator of such crime is wholly unjustified.

"Notably, solely on the strength of the statement of Subedar Didar Singh –who is said to have confessed to his involvement in the incident but goes on to add that it was at the behest of and upon the direction of the appellant –he was subjected to punishment," it added.