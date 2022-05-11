SP-rank officer may be asked to monitor registration of sedition FIRs: Centre to SC

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that a superintendent of police rank officer can be made responsible for monitoring registration of FIRs for the offence of sedition.
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that however, the registration of FIRs for the offence of sedition cannot be prevented as the provision dealt with a cognisable offence and was upheld by a Constitution bench in 1962.
Also Read | SC stays sedition cases till Centre re-examines provisions
With regard to pending sedition cases, the Centre suggested that hearing on bail pleas in such matters may be expedited as the government did not know the gravity of offence in each case and they may have terror or money laundering angles.
"Ultimately, pending cases are before judicial forum and we need to trust courts," the law officer told the bench which also comprised justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.
The proceedings are on.
On Tuesday, the bench had asked the Centre make its stand clear within 24 hours on keeping the pending sedition cases in abeyance to protect the interests of citizens already booked and not registering fresh cases till the government's re-examination of the colonial-era penal law is over.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Does crypto crash pose threat to the financial system?
Heat wave bleaches 91% of Great Barrier Reef: Report
FIFA video game to disappear as EA Sports deal ends
How much of Ukraine does Russia hold?
For auction: Marilyn's clothes, Thor's hammer
Netflix tells employees ads may come by end of 2022
Delhiites may soon have home delivery of liquor
Paytm CEO asks Musk to deliver Tesla car at Taj Mahal
A look at sedition cases in India through the years
What your eyes reveal about your health