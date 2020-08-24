SPB’s publicist says the singer tested negative for Covid-19; his son calls it 'rumour'

Legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who is receiving treatment for Covid-19, continues to be on life support, his son and producer S P Charan said, terming as 'rumours' his own publicist’s statement that his father has tested negative for coronavirus.

"Today, unfortunately, there has been a rumour going around that dad has tested negative for Covid-19. Regardless of whether it is Covid negative or positive, the status is still the same. Clinically he is on life support, on EMO ventilator and he is stable, fortunately,” Charan said in a video message posted on his Facebook page.

“And we are hoping that the stability will help him recover his lungs as early as possible. Kindly refrain from rumour-mongering. I will put up a post in the evening after discussion with doctors,” he added.

His video message came within half-hour of his publicist Nikil Murukan sending out text messages to journalists and posting on his verified Twitter page that SPB has tested negative for Coronavirus.

“My father is fine and stable, and his Corona test has become Negative,” Murukan quoted SPB’s son and producer Charan as saying in the tweet, which has now been deleted.

However, after the tweet went viral, Charan posted a video in which he said he was the only one who gets information about SPB and all updates on his health come to him first.

74-year-old Balasubrahmanyam, who has sung over 40,000 songs in 16 languages, was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital here and put on life support on August 13. He tested positive for Covid-19 on August 5.