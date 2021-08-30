Speak Out: August 30, 2021

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and the TMC are welcome in the state as they will divide the votes of the Congress and help the BJP.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | 'Nehr..who?'
Hot, ocean-covered planets could support life
Are advertisers now coming for your dreams?
How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans
SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station
Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist
Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans
How exercise may help keep our memory sharp