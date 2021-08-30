Speak Out: August 30, 2021

Speak Out: August 30, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 30 2021, 05:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2021, 05:41 ist

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and the TMC are welcome in the state as they will divide the votes of the Congress and help the BJP.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Assam
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Mamata Banerjee

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Nehr..who?'

DH Toon | 'Nehr..who?'

Hot, ocean-covered planets could support life

Hot, ocean-covered planets could support life

Are advertisers now coming for your dreams?

Are advertisers now coming for your dreams?

How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans

How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist

Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist

Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans

Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans

How exercise may help keep our memory sharp

How exercise may help keep our memory sharp

 