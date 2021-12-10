Speak Out: December 10, 2021

With Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh just a couple of months away, BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav raised the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi land dispute issue of Mathura in Rajya Sabha on Thursday and demanded that a law providing for status quo to be maintained be repealed.
He alleged that the law gives "legal sanctity" to the "forceful occupation of the Krishna Janmabhoomi and other religious places by foreign invaders". He also claimed that the 1991 Act "discriminates" between Lord Ram and Lord Krishna as both are 'avatars' of Lord Vishnu.
