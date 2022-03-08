Speak Out: March 8, 2022

"Modijee stood behind Putin, one of the world's most powerful leaders 21 years ago. A powerful hero who can stand today with the same powerful hero," Said Renukacharya in a tweet.
ಮೋದಿಜೀ 21 ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಹಿಂದೆ ಜಗತ್ತಿನ ಶಕ್ತಿಶಾಲಿ ನಾಯಕರಲ್ಲಿ ಒಬ್ಬರಾದ ಪುಟಿನ್ ಹಿಂದೆ ನಿಂತಿದ್ದರು
ಇಂದು ಅದೇ ಶಕ್ತಿಶಾಲಿ ನಾಯಕನ ಜೊತೆ ಸರಿಸಮಾನವಾಗಿ ನಿಲ್ಲಬಲ್ಲ ಶಕ್ತಿಶಾಲಿ ನಾಯಕ pic.twitter.com/4AUbKg4FqT
— M P Renukacharya (@MPRBJP) March 7, 2022
