Speak Out: October 2, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 02 2021, 05:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2021, 05:39 ist

Karnataka MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) National President Tejasvi Surya took a swipe at Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party ahead of polls in the state, saying the party follows the principle of "Bhaijaan ke saath...Mian ke vishwaas aur apna vikas".

Tejasvi Surya
Karnataka
SP
Uttar Pradesh

