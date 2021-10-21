Speak Out: October 21, 2021

Ousted as Punjab chief minister by the Congress last month, Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday night announced that he will launch a new party and hopefully enter into a "seat arrangement" with the BJP in the next year's Assembly elections if the saffron party manages to resolve the farmers' protest.
