Speak Out: October 21, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 21 2021, 06:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2021, 06:27 ist

Ousted as Punjab chief minister by the Congress last month, Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday night announced that he will launch a new party and hopefully enter into a "seat arrangement" with the BJP in the next year's Assembly elections if the saffron party manages to resolve the farmers' protest.

