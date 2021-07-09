'Speaker decides internal disputes of the House': Delhi HC dismisses Chirag Paswan's plea

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea by Lok Janshakti Party MP Chirag Paswan, challenging the Lok Sabha Speaker's decision recognising Pashupati Paras as the floor leader of the party.

"The right to decide the internal disputes of the House rests with the Speaker," Justice Rekha Palli said.

The plea contended that change in leader of Lok Sabha was the 'prerogative of the party', and action of the Secretary General of Lok Sabha was contrary to Rules of the House and the principles of natural justice.

The court, however, did not see any merit in the averments and also pointed out that petition was a way to settle scores.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, submitted that the petition was 'blissfully vague' in the context of basic constitutional issues.

Mehta said that out of six elected MPs, five were not with the petitioner.

Maintaining that this dispute cannot be a subject matter of judicial review, Mehta said “The prayer is to implement the constitution of the party."

Petitioner’s counsel submitted that the decision of naming Pashupati Paras as the party floor leader in Lok Sabha and removing Paswan's name was arbitrary and contrary to the party's constitution. He argued that the decision has to be taken by the parliamentary board.

Senior Advocate Rajshekhar Rao cited June 13, letter written by the Chief Whip of LJP, Pashupati Paras.

He submitted the Speaker has dealt with someone who had the authority being the Chief whip. If they, other MPs are deemed to be expelled, the Election Commission will deal with it, he added.

After hearing arguments in the matter, the court refused to consider plea by Chirag, son of late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

The LJP is part of the National Democratic Alliance and has six MPs in Lok Sabha. In a recent Cabinet rejig, Paras was made a Union minister.