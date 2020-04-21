Speaker Om Birla calls for COVID-19 control room in each Assembly

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday urged State Assemblies to explore the feasibility of extensive use of digital technology in legislative and financial work and for other routine tasks such as meetings and file movements so as to make sure that stringent social distancing norms are followed in their respective states.

Birla was informed by a number of Presiding Officers about the plight of stranded workers in many parts of the country. He was also informed that a large number of students have been left stranded in the educational hub of Kota, which also happens to be Birla’s constituency.

Birla assured the Presiding Officers of taking all the requisite steps to make sure that the stranded students and workers are provided with all necessary assistance.

His assurance came even as the very move by the Uttar Pradesh government to bring back students from Kota was criticised by the Bihar Chief Minister as violating the spirit of lockdown. Despite the criticism, another BJP-ruled state Madhya Pradesh has also sent buses to bring back its students from Kota.

He also called upon all the state assemblies to set up a control room for real time information exchange between the various state assemblies and Parliament, which would allow MLAs and MPs to discharge their duties in a more effective manner in order to fight the challenge posed by COVID 19.

Interacting with Chairs of state legislatures through video conference, he said Assemblies and Parliament must adopt technology for functioning more effectively.

Birla said that both Central and State governments have been vigilant with this pandemic and have taken necessary steps to contain its spread.

The Presiding Officers of state legislatures informed Birla that many states have taken proactive measures with regard to providing relief to affected people. He was informed that many state MLAs have actively contributed to COVID 19 relief funds, both at the central as well as state level.

Many states have also extended direct relief to the people through cash transfers in bank accounts of the intended beneficiaries. States have also taken steps to provide cooked food to the poor and destitute and have given rations in the form of rice, flour and oil etc.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also informed the Presiding Officers that the four Committees of Presiding Officers that had been constituted earlier to look into matters relating to Disruptions in the House, Autonomy of Legislatures, Tenth Schedule of the Constitution and Information Technology and related matters - have made substantial progress in finalising their reports, and will submit the reports in due course.