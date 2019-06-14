Speaking against Shah, Mamata: Nitish’s aide gets boot

The ruling JD(U) has shown one of its prominent spokespersons, Dr Ajay Alok, the door for rubbing BJP chief Amit Shah the wrong way.

Earlier, Alok had earned Nitish Kumar’s wrath for speaking against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a time when she had commended the Bihar chief minister for announcing that the JD(U)’s ties with the BJP was limited only to Bihar.

Alok, one of the most vocal and visible faces in the media, insisted that he had resigned on his own to save Nitish from embarrassment.

“I have resigned as spokesperson from JD(U) as I think I am not doing good job as my views, which are mine of course, do not match with my party. Thanks to my party and my president, who has always supported me, I don’t want to be a source of embarrassment for @NitishKumar,” tweeted Ajay Alok.

Earlier, Alok had questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah over infiltration of illegal immigrants on Indo-Bangladesh and Indo-Myanmar border.

“Only railing against MamataOfficial will not do. We need to strengthen our own mechanism, especially when @AmitShah is our Home Minister. Illegal immigration must be curbed. When, if not now,” Ajay Alok had earlier tweeted.

Nitish, who is also the national president of the JD(U), was believed to be unhappy with the spokesperson who was making more enemies than friends. Two days ago, Alok had charged Mamata Banerjee “with converting her state as mini-Pakistan.”

His utterances came shortly after Mamata, in her bid to mend fences with Nitish, congratulated the latter after he declared that JD (U) will have no ties with the BJP outside Bihar.

As the Opposition charged the JD (U) spokesperson with singing the BJP tune, the Nitish’s outfit took umbrage at Alok for his avoidable utterances. Sensing the mood in the party, Alok wrote to the Bihar JD(U) president Bashistha Narayan Singh, “I am resigning from the post... As I feel I am not doing a good job for the party.”