Special CBI court sentences three IAF officers to life imprisonment for custodial killing

Asserting that "custodial torture by law enforcement agencies is one of the worst kind of crimes," a special CBI court in Ahmedabad has convicted three Indian Air Force (IAF) officers guilty of killing a civilian cook and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The incident had occurred in 1995 when the convicts had tortured the victim to extract a confession in a case of theft of liquor bottles at Air Force canteen.

Special judge Nikhil D Doshi pronounced the judgement and held group captain Anoop Sood, sergeant Anil K N, both retired, and sergeant Mahendra Singh Sherawat, who is serving in Delhi, guilty of killing Girja Rawat, who was working as a cook in Air Force-1, Jamnagar, for 15 years.

The court awarded them life imprisonment while holding them guilty under sections 302 (murder), 331, 348 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to extort confession and wrongful confinement to extort confession), to be read with criminal conspiracy section 120 B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.